Kate moss, demi Moore and Lena Dunham at an art exhibition in London
After the Royal horse racing Royal Ascot 2019, which ended last weekend, 56-year-old Hollywood actress demi Moore decided to stay in the UK for a few days. And the reason for this was the exhibition of the American artist Cindy Sherman at the National portrait gallery in London. For the General public its opening will take place this Thursday, June 27, the first to see the work of Sherman honored for her famous friends.
Moore was not the only star attending the event — it was also joined by 45-year-old model Kate moss and a 33-year-old actress Lena Dunham.
Meeting Kate moss and demi Moore was very warm. Actress and model, who have long been friends and, despite the distance, I try to spend time together, embraced and greeted each other and then congratulated itself “the culprit” events.
Cindy Sherman — contemporary American artist who works in the genre of staged photographs. According to the website about the arts, it is the most famous and influential artist in the history of the world of art. The exhibition at the National portrait gallery will present to the audience as previously exhibited her work, and those that were not previously submitted.