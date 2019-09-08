Kate moss has appeared in a translucent dress
The famous Briton flaunted in front of photographers in a luxurious black dress with a modest neckline.
45-year-old British model Kate moss shocked on the red carpet of the awards Daily Media Fashion Awards. On social event she wore a magnificent dress, which was seen in her naked body.
In new York city hosted the annual awards ceremony Daily Media Fashion Awards, which riveted the attention of all Hollywood. On the red carpet were some of the most successful models of modernity, Emily Ratajkowski, Candace Swanepoel, Ashley Graham. But while models hit the photographers mannarelli, 45-year-old Kate moss has managed to shock in an evening gown.
Daily Media Fashion Awards is an annual Awards ceremony, which was held for the seventh time in new York. Social event organized magazine the Daily Front Row, which collaborates with the most popular stars. Experts determine the winners in several categories, the key of which is the “style Icon”. Prize giving celebrity that dictates world fashion and influences the public through its projects.
Probably without flashes of cameras, it is not marked to piquancy. However, in good light, everyone could see the naked Breasts of Kate moss, who wore only black pants, forgetting about the bra. Image of seductive model complements the silver jewelry and sandals with heels.
Part of Kate moss at the ceremony Daily Media Fashion Awards was planned. The famous mannequin was nominated in several categories and won the statuette “style Icon”