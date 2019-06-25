Kate moss hit the lenses of photographers together with her lover
Kate and Nicholas went to Paris and stayed at the Ritz. It was a couple not just for a romantic weekend, and at the Paris men’s fashion week.
When they are captured by the paparazzi wearing moss was in a black jumpsuit and a waistcoat and leather shoes with heels. On her wrists were several precious bracelets, and carrying a black small bag from Chanel. Also, the mannequin wearing black sunglasses, in a similar way, was her lover.
A more refined outfit chose Nikolai von Bismarck. He was wearing a motley shirt, grey short jacket and trousers with arrows, which complements the brown shoes.
The couple kept very modest, not paying attention to the fact that they are photographed.