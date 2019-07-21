Kate moss is on holiday with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck
July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The model spends a summer vacation in Italy.
On the resting days Kate moss together with boyfrendom, the great-grandson of Otto von Bismarck, Nikolai von Bismarck said in one of coastal towns of the province of Lecce in southern Italy. They swam in the sea and enjoyed the company of each other, not paying any attention to the cameras of reporters.
Recall the novel, Kate and Nicholas became known almost four years ago. Throughout all these years in the press and the news about their engagement that beloved, however, does not hurry neither to confirm nor deny. According to the Daily Mail, Nicholas did offer Kate and next summer they plan to play a big star wedding.