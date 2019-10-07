Kate moss: star “Daddy’s daughters” showed naked Breasts (photos)
Famous Russian model and actress Miroslava Karpovich, who previously struck a twine with the cat, showed naked Breasts.
The star of the show “Daddy’s girls” published a photo where posing sitting on a chair and hugging himself with his hands.
“Sometimes to be a little naked in the picture, it doesn’t mean that I’m trying to attract someone’s attention or just love jackets to scatter right and left. It means behind the scenes is Mary @imaginariumofyourstyle and was like, “let’s get her shirt off!!! Just like Kate moss!!!”Vanya-the photographer starts to sweat, Mary continues: “And take off your pants!!!””, — Miroslav explained.
Photos without pants, though, no, but earlier we have published other racy photos Karpovich.
Recall that bare chest recently showed Dasha Astafieva.
