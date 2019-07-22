Kate moss starred in advertising campaign for Alexander McQueen
July 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Star is not going to leave the fashion industry.
Famous supermodel Kate moss, who is going to marry her young boyfriend, is still involved in advertising campaigns, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
45-year-old model is not going to leave the fashion industry and pleases his fans with new images from the photo shoot.
The moss appeared in the lens of Jamie Hawksworth for the advertising campaign of the brand Alexander McQueen.
The star posed in a bulky outfit with oversized flowers and lots of gems.
In the photo Kate is not shy to pose without makeup and show your natural beauty.
Loading...