Kate moss with her boyfriend and friends rest in Italy
Yesterday 45-year-old Kate moss and her 32-year-old lover Nikolai von Bismarck was spotted by paparazzi on one of the beaches in the Italian province of Lecce. A celebrity couple has also invited a group of friends.
According to eyewitnesses, the rest supermodels, which to this day appeared on the beach in a black bikini, on top of which is tied together with leopard print is in relaxed mode: Kate and her friends swim, sunbathe and spend time talking with each other.
All day Kate and Nicholas almost did not depart from each other. In the close environment of the pair say that the stars are planning to tie the knot next summer. According to rumors, Bismarck confessed to his buddies that he wants to make Kate an offer for all the traditions, and also to arrange a wedding ceremony in the Church.
Close friends of Kate also say that next to a young boyfriend and she seems to have blossomed, abandoned bad habits and started to feel much better.
Recall that the first rumors about it appeared in the year 2016. In the history of the relations they repeatedly broke up and got together, but lately their relationship there is complete harmony.