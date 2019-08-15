Kate Upton starred in a photo shoot without retouching and talked about her body after giving birth
27-year-old Kate Upton is back on the cover of gloss after childbirth. Nine months ago, American model first became a mother, giving birth to daughter Genevieve. Journal of Health talked to Kate about the changes in life, bodypositive and published in the September issue photo shoot, refusing to retouching images.
Upton told the gloss gradually returned to the form that was used before the birth.
I had a difficult period when even the attack could not do. After childbirth, it has been eight months and I still continue to work hard,— said Kate.
Speaking of bodypositive to which more and more people begin to be treated with respect, model remembered how he grew confident child, but the world of fashion and its standards has shaken that confidence early in his career.
I was always confident. Grew up in Florida, where the girls always wore bikinis. It was nothing special. Never even thought that I had some other type of shape. And when I started to work as a model, there were people that my shape seemed too large. Things are different now, and I’m very excited about the changes. The fashion industry really shaped my personality: broke, and then adopted. Early in his career it was not scary to get into jeans. It took me a long time to abandon such thoughts. You little dress is a size two? Who cares? Buy another one!— added Upton.