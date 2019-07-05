Katerina Buzhinskaya published photos of a lovely family photo shoot

Katerina Buzhinskaya infrequently shares on the network snapshots with their children and husband, but recently the singer has decided to make an exception by publishing a series of new family photos. It seems that recently Katerina with her husband Dimitar and children took part in the photoshoot, and the results of the survey shared in the network. Photo family posing as a complete unit: the singer with her husband, their two children, Dima and Katya, as well as Buzhinskaya daughter from a previous marriage, Alan.

“We give life to children, and they to us — the meaning. Children’s worries, difficulties, shouting, noise, confusion, nerves… But when we come to him asleep, adjusting the blanket, a kiss on the nose and cheeks, you realize that this is the real happiness,” commented the singer pictures.

