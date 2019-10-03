Kateryna buzhynska bombarded the Network with colorful shots of Italy
The singer shared shots from a trip to Italy.
The singer had a great vacation in Sunny Italy. The couple visited the town of Alberobello, where he was photographed on a background of fairy houses.
Saw the cave city of Sassi di Matera,a tangle of narrow streets on a rock, and a house in the Central part of the city located right in the caves.
They drove to Lecce, who conquered their incredible architecture of the historic center of the city. And also in Santa Maria di Leuca, where the Ionian sea meets the Adriatic. There on a high rock, they saw a lighthouse and a special place of pilgrimage — the Basilica of Santa Maria de Terre Finibus.
In Puglia in Bari Katia for the first time tried the eggs of sea urchins, which is considered very healthy.
“If you decide to order this unusual seafood dish, and the hedgehog on the tray in front of you is still alive, and his needle slowly moving, it means that you will be able to eat a real elixir of youth and with the flesh of a sea-dweller to absorb dozens of unique nutrients, vitamins and bioactive compounds. The benefits of eating sea urchins will know about yourself quickly: in half an hour all over the body to become slightly enjoyable feeling of tidal forces and invade bright are distinguishable physiological euphoria, able to compete with the influence of a good massage, exercise or even sex. Eaten raw”, — shared his impressions of the explorations.
During the trip, the actress showed some stylish bows: brown dress with a daring neckline white mini dress with lace, olive pants outfit, beige trench, which it combined with the hat and jeans.