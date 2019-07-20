Kateryna buzhynska demonstrated spectacular summer outfit
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Kateryna buzhynska loves to share with her fans on Instagram photos of their new images. This time the singer did lifelock. In the photo she is shown in an exclusive white t-shirt with his portrait and the inscription “Queen of inspiration”, white pants and white cardigan with black polka dots and ruffle.
Her outfit added a pair of black sunglasses, a perfectly smooth styling, makeup with red lipstick and red manicure. Catherine looks great.