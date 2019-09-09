Kateryna buzhynska in colorful mini-skirt resting on the Greek island of
The singer had a small photo session during boat trips.
Kateryna buzhynska continues to share with followers on Instagram a photo from his holiday on the Greek island of Thassos.
This time the actress published a series of images from trips on the yacht. The singer posed in a white laced blouse with embroidery and colorful lush mini-skirt, which she coyly played: then lift up to show my legs to the side.
Your summer bow Kate added a blue headband and glasses in white frame. Lip singer was wearing a transparent gloss.
“And you feel the glares behind my back? I’m a professional accustomed to, but on vacation I want peace and quiet, and zero attention. And even on the island,” wrote under a photo Buzhinskaya.
Fans of calm Katya and write it in the comments: “Such beauty is hard to miss,” “I would have such a beautiful woman would look after”.