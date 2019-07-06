Kateryna buzhynska kicked the babysitter out of your house
People’s artist of Ukraine Kateryna buzhynska affected by the actions of unprofessional nanny. Moreover, the singer told us that this woman was drinking in the workplace, and gave her child a sedative. All of the singer’s three children: the eldest daughter Helen born in 2007 and twins that she gave birth 27 December 2016, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to kp.ua.
Friends! Help! If you found out that the nanny is abusing in the workplace and provides the soothing medication of a small child to sleep. What would you do? she asked on his page in Facebook.
In the comments Buzhinsky said that the woman “worked with one child. The other had a nanny.”
The man in the eye, smiled, and behind a terrible things were done — I finished the explorations under the post.
Some moms pointed out in the comments that because of things like they don’t trust the upbringing of their children to strangers, and take everywhere with me.
They are too small to take on tour — said Buzhinsky.
Singer agreed that the name and photograph of such nanny should become public, so she can’t hurt anyone else. Later, the actress posted a photo of this woman and added that they have already kicked her out.