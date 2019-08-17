Kateryna buzhynska showed, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of
The actress enjoys vacation in Greece.
Ukrainian singer Ekaterina Buzhinskaya, which was August 13 celebrated its 40th anniversary, showed how spent the day.
As you know, now a celebrity enjoying a day with her husband and friend in Greece. In its anniversary Buzhinskaya has received a lot of congratulations, a star filled with flowers. In addition, Catherine did not deny yourself the pleasure to relax with her husband in a Jacuzzi with a glass of champagne.
“Thank you so much for the kind words and wishes! I am very pleased! Working hard to ensure that every word you said came true! Thanks again! We happily celebrated yubileychik, and now to work,” he told fans in Instagram Buzhinskaya.
The singer also showed pictures from the celebration. So, its 40th anniversary curvaceous Ekaterina met in a spectacular beach outfit that emphasized lush neckline of the actress.