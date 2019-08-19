Kateryna buzhynska was fascinated by the Network of rare archival image

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The actress showed classic picture in Instagram.

Екатерина Бужинская очаровала Сеть редким архивным снимком

Ukrainian singer Ekaterina Buzhinskaya captivated fans a rare archival image.

In Instagram account, the singer shared a rare photo, but did not specify the year. Most likely, the artist appeared in the frame in his youth.

The picture shows the star posing with the founder of well-known clothing brand.

In the frame Kateryna buzhynska appeared the collected hair, red lipstick and a colorful suit with a deep neckline.

“I was happy to be the face of the brand in Ukraine for 20 years” — signed photo artist.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.