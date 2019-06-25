Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov moved up the wedding: what is the reason
Famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who after ten years of marriage issued the relations in the United States, plan to use a real wedding in Ukraine. Kate already tried on the outfit of the bride on the pages of glossy magazines, chose new images, asking for advice subscribers in social networks, but marriage according to Ukrainian law still not satisfied. It is caused by the dense tour schedule of the artists. They have repeatedly postponed the wedding date. And now probably can’t say when it will take place.
“Actually, we this pleasure a little retard. It would be 100% in Kiev, but the date is small shifts, because we have a very tight ballet schedule. We had initially planned for September, and now smoothly moved in November”, — said in the air “the Wound s with Ukraine,” Alexander Stoyanov.
Katerina admits that dreams of triumph in Ukraine and told a funny story about the rings that happened to them in America.
“When we were married in America, he made a ring of Japanese ribbed studs. It turned out to be sticking needles and looked like a crown of thorns. And he said it’s like life to me. I usually don’t wear his ring, with which he many years ago he proposed to me, but then I did. And when on the ball we carried them to the scene, it was my luxurious diamond ring in the shape of a heart and next to him lay Nestinarka twisted wire with thorny wreaths. Now I know why, “—said Kateryna Kuhar channel “Ukraine”.
We will remind, the soloists of the national Opera house of Ukraine met in the ballet hall, when the teacher Eleonora Stebliak and put them in couple in the play “Romeo and Juliet”. Girl turned into a real.
“Don’t fall in love with Sasha, it was impossible. He was an attentive partner, tolerated my moods, supported, when cried in a vest, dragged me brownies and did a foot massage. I’m so used to such respect that even began to wonder why he’s not paying any attention to me as a woman? My feelings have been hurt.
Then he opened his senses, admitted that he was in love, just hatched a cunning plan, waited for me to Mature. Sasha invited me to a restaurant, got out a box and simply asked “will you marry me?” The stamp in the passport I don’t need, but the ring is very like. We did not officially married, but married in a Church”, — said earlier in an interview with Katya.
The couple has a son Timur, and daughter, Anastasia.
