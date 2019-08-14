Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov went to American Disneyland
Travel a pair of ballet Catherine Kuhar and Alexandra Stoyanova continues, in a few weeks the star family managed to visit different cities abroad. They panegyris on the warm beaches of Los Angeles, looked into Las Vegas, were fascinated by the breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon and now decided to remember his childhood — went to American Disneyland.
“Disneyland — the land of magic! The country is the brightest and sincere emotions, not only children but also adults!” — wrote a famous dancer on his page on Instagram under the joint photo with her husband on the background of the magic castle.
“Last year, Instagram has summed up the results of the year and named the Park @disneyland — the happiest place on Earth! And it is certainly SO! After all, we all come from childhood and when they are able to plunge into it, triggered something inside that the euphoria grasps you entirely …” — shared his impressions of the celebrity.
For a walk in the Park Catherine chose quite an unusual outfit — the costume is in a pajama style, deep blue color with a fun print of colorful ladybugs, which gave a fabulous sentiment to her character and hinting that such miracles can only happen in dreams.
“And you’re not you’re an adult, and all things fabulous dream, you greedily absorb, afraid to Wake up and break the fragile illusion of fantasy mixed with the realities of the situation”, — added it to your post.