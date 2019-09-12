Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov will get married and live “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
For the first time live on 15 September during the show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) will be held the wedding ceremony! The ties of marriage bind a couple of vivid Ukrainian ballet premiers of the National Opera of Ukraine Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov. Such a gift to the judge of the project decided to make a channel “1+1”, and in the fourth the air, the theme of which is announced as “an Evening of love”, the artists organized bright wedding ceremony.
— Five years ago, September 15, Alexander Stoyanov was married in the Church when I became his wife before God, — said Ekaterina. — We have always believed that the wedding is for our family more important than formal marriage, despite the fact that all at the first opportunity we hinted that it was time to put the stamp in the passport. This day for us is special, so we decided to officially get married and to celebrate this event throughout Ukraine.
In turn, Alexander Stoyanov added that they already had the wedding rehearsal… in America.
— Last year, in December, our American friends, when they learned that we’re not married yet, was very surprised and decided to make us a surprise after our performance of “the Nutcracker” has organized a ceremony on the stage — it was symbolic, ‘said Alexander. — Since our relationship began with a performance of “the Nutcracker”. We painted one of the actors of the play, he was a son and was officially entitled to it. However, this marriage is only valid in the USA. After that we decided to legalize our relationship in Ukraine.
The ceremony will hold the permanent host of the show “Dances with stars z” Yuriy Gorbunov and popular singer Tina Karol. Under the leafy crown of the lovers give each other vows, and exchange rings. There will also be competitions and wishes. The master of ceremonies and part-time host of the balcony this time will be the fiery and colorful Lesya Nikityuk. She will supervise all contests and ceremonies, which involve participants “Tanzu s with a stars”. In the late evening viewers of the channel “1+1” will see the wedding dance of the prima and the Prime Minister.
