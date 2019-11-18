Kateryna Kuhar and Lesya Nikityuk had fun together at a social event
Lesya Nikityuk all the time – she constantly acted in the popular entertainment, attending social events and presentations and do not forget about travel. That’s what happened this time — the media personality in the company of mother Catherine Petrovna went to Prague on a large-scale presentation of a new product of one of the automakers.
Les shared a sexy photo in short dress and boots on the page in Instagram.
Les emblazoned on the hood of a car in the dairy mini dress smell with an asymmetrical cut and a large inscription on the hem of the Dress. She complements the image of a black leather botfortas, and as decoration rather massive gold chain.
Subscribers Lady Le hastened to bestow her with compliments. The first thing that caught my eye was the long slender legs leading.
By the way, the host called for a social event and after-party, where to have fun together with the Ukrainian prima ballerina and judge of “Dancing with the stars 2019” Kateryna Kuhar and her husband Alexander Stoyanov. Shots from party star shared in stories.
Ballerina dressed in original dress with a deep neckline and a bodice decorated with flowers of rhinestones and sheer voluminous tulle skirt. photo She complements the image of the massive boots.