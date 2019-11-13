Kateryna Kuhar and Vera Brezhnev tried on the same dresses
Prima ballerina and a singer at a fashion ring.
The singer Vera Brezhneva and prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar can rightly be called one of the most stylish Ukrainian women. Beauties on the red carpet always admired their elegant dresses and eye-catching. Recently, the brunette and the blonde showed gorgeous feet in the same red dress from the limited collection Giambattista Valli x H&M.
Kateryna Kuhar luxurious way demonstrated on the show “the League of laughter” when he was on the jury, and later published a photo in his Instagram. Vera Brezhnev chose a dress for a photo shoot in the Russian magazine Grazia.
On feet she has shoes elegant pumps high heels, and Faith — leather ankle boots.
In our opinion, and the blonde, the brunette and the red in the face. What do you think?