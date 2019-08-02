Kathleen Jenner denied rumors that she wants to have a child with 22-year-old mistress

| August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Yesterday the Western media surprised the audience with the news that 69-year-old Kathleen Jenner is looking for a surrogate mother to have a baby with his 22-year-old girl Sophia Hutchins. Today, the reality star commented on the words of insiders and called them “silly rumours”.

Кейтлин Дженнер опровергла слухи, что хочет завести ребенка с 22-летней любовницей

“Caitlin and Sophia for years talked about starting a family. Despite the fact that Jenner already has ten children, she never had the opportunity to raise a child as a mother what she’s always dreamed of,” — said an anonymous source. He added that members of her family took the news pretty hard, because they think Sophia is having a star pressure. The only one who supported Caitlin, was Kim, who twice used the services of a surrogate mother.

It turned out that this is just a fiction of journalists — said she Jenner. “It’s just stupid rumors that are not true”, — transfers its words newspaper Metro.

We will remind, in 2015, Kathleen Jenner made coming out and has made several sex change operations. Before becoming a woman, Bruce Jenner was thrice married: at Christie’s Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. In their legal relations a former athlete brought six children and four adopted when he married the head of the Kardashian clan.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.