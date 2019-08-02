Kathleen Jenner denied rumors that she wants to have a child with 22-year-old mistress
Yesterday the Western media surprised the audience with the news that 69-year-old Kathleen Jenner is looking for a surrogate mother to have a baby with his 22-year-old girl Sophia Hutchins. Today, the reality star commented on the words of insiders and called them “silly rumours”.
“Caitlin and Sophia for years talked about starting a family. Despite the fact that Jenner already has ten children, she never had the opportunity to raise a child as a mother what she’s always dreamed of,” — said an anonymous source. He added that members of her family took the news pretty hard, because they think Sophia is having a star pressure. The only one who supported Caitlin, was Kim, who twice used the services of a surrogate mother.
It turned out that this is just a fiction of journalists — said she Jenner. “It’s just stupid rumors that are not true”, — transfers its words newspaper Metro.
We will remind, in 2015, Kathleen Jenner made coming out and has made several sex change operations. Before becoming a woman, Bruce Jenner was thrice married: at Christie’s Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. In their legal relations a former athlete brought six children and four adopted when he married the head of the Kardashian clan.