Katie Holmes at the gala with her mother
October 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Women went to the ballet.
The Lincoln center held its annual gala concert the American ballet theatre on the occasion of the opening of the new season, reports storinka.com.ua. The event was visited by Katie Holmes with her mother Kathleen.
For the event, the actress chose an elegant evening look in autumn colours. Katie was dressed in a long satin dress and a trench coat in a rich terracotta color. The star image was complemented with black shoes, bag chain and light makeup.
The mom actress was dressed in an outfit of white.