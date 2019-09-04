Katie Holmes Drives Fans Wild With Shirtless Cashmere Bra Photos
Katie had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy ponytail. She also wore a minimal makeup look by sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, and nude lips.
The actress’ look was so chic and coveted that after the photos of Katie’s expensive $520 cashmere bra were released fans flocked to the label, Khaite NY, and the piece of lingerie sold out in just one hour.
The Inquisitr, Katie has been stepping out in some sexy looks over the past month, and it could be due to her recent split with her longtime love, Jamie Foxx.
Radar Online recently reported that Katie and Jamie split recently and Foxx was almost immediately seen out with 21-year-old aspiring singer Sela Vave as they left Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood together, and sources claim that Holmes was furious about Foxx’s date night with the singer.
“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid. They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again,” a source said of Katie’s feeling toward Jamie’s alleged new romance.
The insider went on to reveal that Sela is now basically living at Jamie’s home, where they’ve been spending time hanging out with friends and jamming in his music studio.
Meanwhile, fans can continue to keep up with Katie Holmes’ style and life post-Jamie Foxx split by following the actress on social media.