Katie Holmes seen walking with daughter Suri in new York
Yesterday, 40-year-old Katie Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter Suri were spotted on the traditional family walk around the streets of new York. The paparazzi photographed Katie and Suri in the district of the Upper West side.
The day was quite hot, and to walk the mother and daughter picked up a pair of sports images on them were a light pink t-shirt and pants. The way Katie was augmented by sunglasses, a shoulder bag and flip flops.
Lately, Suri often walks without her mother. Holmes trusts his daughter and considers her old enough to go outside without an escort. That is why the girl often goes for a walk with friends or a beloved dog.
Katie did the right thing in respect of education, because Suri does not have a drop of arrogance. She does not like been a girl, she has no star disease. She is kind and always willing to help
— tell about the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom cruise insiders.
By the way, if the walk Katie Holmes appeared in the usual casual manner, in a new photo shoot she was able to surprise his fans. The actress posted several black-and-white images, which appeared in the form of a seductive film star from Italian or French films of the 60-ies.
The footage could not leave fans indifferent. They noted that Katie looks amazing in a sexy bodysuit and lush curls.