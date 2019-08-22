Katie Holmes spotted on a walk with her daughter Suri after the news about the breakup with Jamie Fox
40-year-old Katie Holmes have parted ways with 51-year-old Jamie Fox. But judging by recent photos of the paparazzi, the actress on this occasion not especially worried. The star, along with 13-year-old daughter Suri were seen walking on the streets of new York.
The actress chose to make his appearance grey top and blue jeans. The onions complemented the gold pendant, sunglasses in tortoiseshell frame and white sneakers. Suri opted for a more romantic look — she’s wearing a pink skirt and blouse in flower. Mom and daughter with their four-legged pet slowly walked to the nearest Park and obviously stayed in high spirits.
As they say insiders, that Holmes was the initiator of the break with Fox. According to rumors, the actor was convicted of adultery. On 16 August he was caught on a date with another. It turned out that Jamie spent time in the company of an aspiring 21-year-old singer SELA Wave. They came together to the club Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, where he spent a few hours, and then together him and left.
Despite the fact that some sources claim that the girl Jamie are purely working relationship (Fox is her producer), others say that they with Holmes this time it’s over for good.
Recall that Foxx and Holmes began Dating right after my divorce actress with Tom cruise. Their romance began in 2013, but they officially announced their relationship only three years later. And then, the network appeared rumors about the imminent marriage and pregnancy to Katie, but, as we have seen, this remained a rumor.