Katie Holmes starred in a new photoset in the style of 60-Kh
July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Katie Holmes has pleased fans with photo shoot, which appeared in the style of 60-ies. The actress has appeared in the frame in revealing images.
The star was the admiration of Internet users, because it rarely makes itself felt. Katie posing on a black-and-white pictures in seductive corset, bra in lace blouse with a deep neckline.
New and unexpected photoset enthusiastically commented on fans Holmes:
“Katie look like Elizabeth Taylor! Shot very much in the style of “Cat on a hot tin roof”!”, “Beautiful,” “Perfect.”