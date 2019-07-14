Katie Holmes starred in a new photoset in the style of 60-Kh

Katie Holmes has pleased fans with photo shoot, which appeared in the style of 60-ies. The actress has appeared in the frame in revealing images.

The star was the admiration of Internet users, because it rarely makes itself felt. Katie posing on a black-and-white pictures in seductive corset, bra in lace blouse with a deep neckline.

Кэти Холмс снялась в новом фотосете в стиле 60-х

New and unexpected photoset enthusiastically commented on fans Holmes:

“Katie look like Elizabeth Taylor! Shot very much in the style of “Cat on a hot tin roof”!”, “Beautiful,” “Perfect.”

