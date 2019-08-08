Katie Holmes took daughter Suri to the University
Just yesterday Suri was headstrong little girl, and now she is thinking about applying to University.
This year daughter of Tom cruise and Katie Holmes — Suri — was 13. For my birthday my mother gave her unforgettable journey with friends in Paris, and now it’s time to think about serious things — for example, about the future of higher education. Recently paparazzi caught Cathy with her daughter at the entrance to Fordham University in new York, and they went to the law Department building. Before enrolling Suri is still quite far away, but this school offers summer programs for high school students, this may be the course and decided to study the actress with her daughter.
If Suri decides to go to law school, she’ll have who to turn to for advice. Her grandfather, dad, Katie, Mortin, he is quite a well-known lawyer, specializing in divorce proceedings in his native Ohio. Katie herself did not go in his father’s footsteps and at quite a young age and started acting in commercials, and later in films. In 1998, she passed the audition for the lead role in the television series “Dawson’s Creek”, and that this work has brought her fame.