Katie Holmes without makeup tried on the stylish autumn outfit

September 28, 2019

Perfect image for the end of September.

Last night, 25 September, Katie Holmes was spotted in new York, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Stylish brown hair, as always, chose a very stylish and atmospheric way, which will definitely want to repeat in the autumn.

The actress wore a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans, and on top threw a caramel plaid trench. The image made up sunglasses vintage style tortoise-shell frame, bag satchel and black patent pumps.

