Katie Holmes’s mom at the opening of the ballet season in new York
Yesterday at Lincoln center held its annual gala concert the American ballet theatre opening the new season. The event is traditionally known to have appeared a ballet fan, 40-year-old Katie Holmes. On the red carpet, the actress posed together with her mom Kathleen, who also tries not to miss concerts at American ballet theatre.
For the event, Katie Holmes picked up an elegant evening look in warm autumn hues: she was wearing a long satin dress and a trench coat in a rich terracotta color. The image was complemented by elegant black pumps low heels, bag chain and light makeup.
Katie Holmes and her mom Kathleen arrived at gala in a good mood: on the red carpet, they hugged, laughed and posed for reporters. After the concert they were at a gala dinner.
At the gala concert yesterday was also spotted Olivia Palermo with her husband Johannes Hublot, Carrucha Tran and Victor Cruz, the Ukrainian-American ballet dancer and the prima ballerina of the American ballet theatre’s Christine Shevchenko and many others.