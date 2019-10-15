Katie Stevens married
Katie Stevens is congratulated! After almost two years of engagement, 12 October the actress has married her longtime love Paul Digiovanni.
Twenty-six Katie Stevens, married! The star of the film “Bold” tied the knot with thirty-one musician Paul Digiovanni. The ceremony was held in the city of Nashville. To share this bright day with the young gathered only the closest friends and relatives lovers, they were witnesses as the couple vowed each other eternal love. On Saturday, the couple said, “I agree” in the presence of 250 guests on the beautiful ceremony in the open air, and after they exchanged their
wedding vows, the newlyweds and their guests headed inside, where they expect a night of dancing.
This wedding was quite long, as Katie and Paul actually got engaged on the eve of 2017, so it has been almost 22 months from the date of offer Floors, hands and hearts! Before getting engaged, Katie and Paul were together for four years. In fact, they celebrated their four year anniversary just a few weeks after Paul asked this secret question. Now they are ready to spend our whole lives together! Currently, Paul works as a songwriter and producer in Nashville, he wrote songs for such stars
as Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and others. Previously, he was a member of the group Boys Like Girls.
Meanwhile, Katie began her career as a participant in the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. She took eighth place in the competition of singers. In 2014 she played the role of Karma Ashcroft, in the series of “Falsification”, which aired for three seasons before it ends in 2016. She currently plays a major role in the film, James Sloan “Bold”. The premiere of the fourth season is expected in 2020.
Although Katie and Paul waited two years between engagement and wedding, the time they lose. Friends Katie staged her wedding in April, where it was joined by 11 friends.