Katja Osadcha in a stylish white outfit at the Ukrainian Fashion Week
September 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Leading to a spectacular white outfit came in Mystetskyi Arsenal.
Ukrainian fashion week is in full swing. The new collection of designers, the show stars the stylish looks. This event does not pass without attention, Katya Osadchaya, who is filming new scenes for “social life”.
On the first day of Ukrainian Fashion Week presenter appeared in a white outfit from the brand KATRINE K.: long Cape, the flared trousers with arrows and high waist, and wide-brimmed hat with a satin ribbon. Under the cloak she was wearing a beige corset.
Makeup smoky eyes and silver earrings completed the outfit spectacular Katie.