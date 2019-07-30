Katy Perry and Orlando bloom have a rest in Spain
Currently, the 34-year-old Katy Perry and 42-year-old Orlando bloom rest in Spain. Choice of the star fell on Majorca, where they met with a large group of friends. Among them was Dasha Zhukova and boyfriend Stavros Niarhos and Derek Blasberg, which are now also resting on the coast.
Together they spent a few days on a snow-white yacht in the Mediterranean sea, which is closely watched by the local paparazzi. At some point, the happy company sat down in a motor boat to explore the rocky shore and to climb one of the highest points, where bloom has done some memorable photos for your Instagram.
The most beautiful view opens only after the hardest climb,
— commented the actor a series of shots.
Your holiday Katie and Orlando decided to continue on to Ibiza, where crossed from Mallorca by ferry — as times on this celebrity couple, and was found with his longtime friend, music producer David Geffen. Perry and bloom with pleasure talked with David and made him some pictures for memory.
Yesterday the paparazzi caught the star couple already while walking on Ibiza. For boardwalk on a hot day, Katie chose a light sundress with a floral print. The star image was complemented by a straw hat, white sneakers and a red bag. Orlando in one frame with the bride did not get on the busy resort streets the lovers kept away from each other, so as not to attract too much attention.
By the way, before heading to the resort, Katy Perry and Orlando bloom started preparing for the wedding. Friends close to the couple said that the actor and the singer are planning to get married before the end of this year and already think through the small details of the upcoming celebration:
Katie took the brunt of the work on preparation the wedding, but Orlando is involved in planning. They will have a happy holiday with family and friends
Recall that Perry and bloom together in 2016 — during this time they managed to leave, but then got back together. On Valentine’s Day this year Orlando made his beloved proposal Katie without hesitation said Yes.