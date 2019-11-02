Katy Perry celebrated 35th anniversary in Egypt along with Orlando bloom and 64 friends
October 25, the singer turned 35, and she said this event is quite unusual!
Katy Perry totally remember celebrating his 35th anniversary for life: on the eve of a personal holiday, the singer went with her fiance Orlando bloom, family, and closest friends (a total of 64 people) to Egypt, where he spent 10 days in the Nile cruise. Today and Katie and Orlando shared their photos in Instagram — they are depicted in the pyramids of Giza.
The ancient Egyptians believed that death must be “weighed” his heart. Are you ready to transition to the afterlife, but only if it’s lighter than a feather. Mother from childhood called me with a feather, and I hope that my heart remained as light as before, after all is said and done by me. Hi, my 35 years — wrote Katie.
It would be like to see the space! The magic of Egypt is more filled my heart with love for my female Scorpions. Happy birthday! — posted by Orlando, also congratulating his mother Sonia.