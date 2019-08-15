Katy Perry got caught in a sex scandal: partner clip accused her of harassment (photo, video)
Model Josh Kloss, starring in the 2010 music video Katy Perry “Teenage Dream”, accused the bride-to-be movie star Orlando bloom in lewd behavior and sexual harassment.
On his page on Instagram, he talked about what happened between him and the singer in 2012. According to 38-year-old Kloss, at a party in honor of the birthday of stylist johnny Vujica Katy Perry publicly pulled Josh’s pants and underwear. “And “has demonstrated a couple of his guy friends and the crowd around us my cock… you Can imagine how miserable and embarrassed I felt?” — posted by Kloss.
According to Josh earlier, he was not told about this, because he had to support Perry business relationship. To speak with journalists about the star, he forbade her team. But now he felt entitled to reveal the truth to remind the world that not only women can be victims of harassment.
“I talk about it now, because our culture seeks to prove that those who have the power men are perverts. But women who have the power, just as disgusting as men,” writes Kloss. He also revealed that during the shooting in the clip Katie he received a fee of only $ 650. And told me that while working Katie was very sweet with him when they were alone, but people kept very cold and even told everyone on set that she was disgusting to him.
From Katie so far, the review has not been received. But her friends, according to BuzzFeed News, saying that it is slander. Johnny Wujek wrote in Instagram: “I will not allow to push against my friend such accusations. It’s just bullshit! Katie would never do that. We all know how you were obsessed with her since the day of the filming of that video… were You planning on imagined future with her. It’s not normal to do that to people who didn’t do anything wrong — just uplifting and inspiring. Concentrate on your own life and your daughter and move on, Josh. I will pray for you. We all will be.”
Another close friend of Katie, jeweler Markus Molinari, called the model a liar. He also said that Josh admitted to him that in love with Perry. “Stop lying to yourself and find peace in his life,” he wrote.
