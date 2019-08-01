Katy Perry said lush chest jumpsuit with floral print
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
A great option for summer onions.
Katy Perry went on vacation. First artist, along with his lover Orlando bloom and friends vacationing in Mallorca, and for those they ferry went to Ibiza.
There the singer was captured by paparazzi. Perry looked great. She was wearing a yellow jumpsuit with a floral print on sleeves and wide-leg pants from the brand Faithfull The Brand, which costs about 210 dollars.
Your summer bow star added a straw hat which protected her from the hot sun, white sneakers and a red bag.
Loading...