Katy Perry said lush chest jumpsuit with floral print

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

A great option for summer onions.

Кэти Перри подчеркнула пышную грудь комбинезоном с цветочным принтом

Katy Perry went on vacation. First artist, along with his lover Orlando bloom and friends vacationing in Mallorca, and for those they ferry went to Ibiza.

There the singer was captured by paparazzi. Perry looked great. She was wearing a yellow jumpsuit with a floral print on sleeves and wide-leg pants from the brand Faithfull The Brand, which costs about 210 dollars.

Your summer bow star added a straw hat which protected her from the hot sun, white sneakers and a red bag.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.