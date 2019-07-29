Katy Perry showed Orlando bloom’s your adventurous side

Luxury ship with Katy Perry and Orlando bloom on Board dropped anchor off the coast of the Spanish Mallorca. One tan was not limited.

Together with friends, which was spotted Dasha Zhukova and Derek Blasberg, Katie and Orlando took a hike in the mountains.

To the high rises and sharp stones bloom was not very fit. During the walk, the actor hurt his leg, what immediately informed fans:

The best look after the heavy lifting. Please send in comments, to describe my injury. Want to know how short it is called, —

wrote bloom in social networks.

But Katie was not shy. Climbing higher, the singer jumped from a cliff into the water. Paparazzi pictures turned out great.

