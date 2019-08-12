Katy Perry unveiled the new video for the song about the breakup Small Talk

August 12, 2019
Katy Perry showed fans a new video for the song Small Talk. In songs sung about the breakup. The video appeared on the YouTube channel of the singer.

Кэти Перри представила новый клип на песню о расставании Small Talk

Perry sings about the experience of people after a break up. Fans confused the meaning of the new hit, because now the singer is in a relationship with Orlando bloom. Co-authors of the song were Jacob kasher and Charlie Put. Fans the new clip very much.

As reported in the edition of iReactor, last songs Perry called Never Really Over, also talked about the problems in the relationship. Most likely, the star sings about events from his life or writes hits on old experiences.

