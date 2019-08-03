Katy Perry will pay for plagiarism of the song Dark Horse of nearly $ 3 million
Katy Perry was ordered to pay monetary compensation for plagiarism of the song Dark Horse. We are talking about the amount of $ 3 million. The money by the court of the star performer will transfer to the accounts of rappers Flame and Lecrae.
Information about the verdict of the jury of the Federal court of Los Angeles appeared on the pages of foreign media. The controversial song was released in 2013. The claimed amount is distributed on the very Katy Perry and co-authors participated in the writing of the song. The singer will pay 20% of the total amount, approximately $ 550 thousand. The remaining funds will reimburse the record label Capitol Records, rapper Juicy J, who performed one of the songs, and the producers of American performers, including Henry Walter, Lucas Gottwald, and others. As follows from the court’s decision, Katy Perry has copied the rhythmic pattern of the song, released a few years ago. This prove the intention of the actions of the singer in the course of the investigation failed.
By the way, the song Dark Horse was included in the list of hits of Katy Perry. It is a few weeks held a leading position in the hit parade Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy in 2015.