Katy Perry’s amazing the residents of Los Angeles, the “non-stellar” views
For several months Katy Perry and Orlando bloom are preparing for a wedding. It would seem that the singer needs to get out of the fitness clubs and beauty salons, but she’s not even looking in their direction.
This winter, on Valentine’s day, Orlando bloom has proposed to Katy Perry. At that time the star couple met more than three years.
The lovers are engaged in the organization of celebrations and carefully plan even the smallest details.
It would seem that with this approach, Cathy has long had to sit on a strict diet, exercise regularly and to register in beauty salons. Agree, because that is exactly how the behave of the bride, the main fear is to get better and hundred grams, and after buying the wedding dress.
Apparently, the celebrity is not confused by her new form and the appearance of cellulite. She without the slightest hesitation walking through the streets of Los Angeles in tight clothes, not afraid to meet the paparazzi.
On top of that Perry rarely wear makeup. But before she wasn’t afraid to do several accents in the make-up and just loved red lipstick. It seems that Katie relaxed a bit before my time — but maybe because favorite takes it for what it is?