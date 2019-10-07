Katya Osadcha in the stylish bomber jacket from Chloé enjoys the beauty of Paris
Katya Osadchaya takes from the autumn season to the max – she went to Paris to show the new collection of Andre tan and recorded a new edition of the program “high life”, and decided to stay in the city of romance with her husband Yuri Gorbunov. Katya enjoyed walking around the French capital and shared with the fans of colorful photos with the weather presenter obviously lucky! New images of the media personality has appeared with a stylish casual manner and showed one of the attractions of Paris.
Leading prefer to walk a stylish velvet bomber jacket from Chloé, cost about 3 000 Euro. She wore cropped pants blue-gray hue and complemented the street-style bow purse on a chain and sun glasses in a metal frame. Also the media personality has published a couple of scenic pictures taken in the Luxembourg garden.
“Vosene paints naturaland recruit osoblivi vdcw, flowers at the special barwest, wood vagrant, latest kolorowy tanari naturaland before dougou in the winter. A wee like winter?” — she asked in the caption.
The opinions of fans are divided – some said that waiting for snow and enjoy the coming of winter, while others were more thermophilic. Not without compliments for Katie.
- No… I love summer and spring, when everything blooms
- Love, especially with beautiful white snow
- How beautiful!
- Beautiful woman
- One…Krasiv flowers
- Your eyes like a turbulent ocean — they are waves of joy, splashes of happiness and endless depth
- So, won-svoa special! I so bila-bila, TSE otherwise the chance of conception all over again!
- Oh, how I hate winter! And she , unfortunately, is very long
- TSI quot ., : VI Taka Garna!
- Krasiv. Winter TSE special time