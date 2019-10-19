Katya Osadcha shared homemade autumn photos
Katya Osadchaya continues to enjoy the warm autumn. Like many other Ukrainian celebrities, non-host of the TV programme “social life” does not deny myself the pleasure of doing dozens of photos and video on the background of yellow-red trees at the same time in your garden!
Earlier, the presenter showed the result of very bright photo shoot, which took place in the Botanical garden in Kiev. Osadchaya then posed in the air red dress with long sleeves and a full skirt. The color of the dress harmonize with the scarlet autumn leaves. Fans were delighted with the photo shoot of our favorite.
New warm autumn day — and a new photo from Osadchaya. This time the TV presenter poses in casual home attire -a plain white t-shirt and comfortable grey trousers. In addition, the leading “social life” posing without makeup. But against a small tree with red leaves.
Of course, fans of the TV presenter was quick to leave comments for her new photo:
- “Babe Katerina! How beautiful”
- “This autumn is particularly beautiful (or is it just me)”
- “Very nice!”
- “Yellow trees in Insta is great! We finally rejoice in the beauty of nature!”
