Katya Osadcha shared vivid photos of Odessa: a continuation of the summer
Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, who previously has pleased fans with pictures of a slim figure in a swimsuit, unveiled in a fresh batch of Instagram September photos from Odessa. In the pictures she walks by the sea in a bright yellow dress that looks spectacular on the background of blue sea are really the colours of the state flag!
Kate openly posing, walking barefoot in stylish reddish-flops… Complement the strong image of the leading sunglasses.
In the comments fans covered Everything compliments and noted that she looks stunning in this dress. “Luxurious dress. You will go,” Very good, “Katherine, look at you and enjoy life“, — write fans.
In short, do not skimp on compliments: looks great, all of her face, and some even wonder where she bought such a stylish outfit.
It is worth noting that this summer Katya with her husband Yuri Gorbunov could afford to relax. They rested several times, having been in Amsterdam, then in Odessa, if the tenth international kinofest (OIFF), then — in Turkey. In addition, for a long time, she was with little son Ivan in a country house. And now — again Odessa! Says this time — especially at work. But managed to find time to walk.
“Prodovzhennja lta! 8 veresnya. Nehaj bude on it!” — commented footage Osadchaya.
In a word, “I wish the summer would never end” and that is great! However, none of the fans are not fans of the leading “gossip” did not notice that in the same yellow dress with a floral print Kate already “lit up” in Instagram. However, in white splatties, but this summer. In July, she exhibited interesting pictures, including hands with two-year-old son Ivan.
