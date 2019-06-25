Katya Osadchaya admired a spectacular way for the show “the Voice.Children”
Katya Osadchaya time everywhere, and at every event delights stylish and spectacular images. On Sunday was another edition of vocal show the Voice.Diti, in which his longtime leading shone in a very beautiful dress. The photo she posted on his page in Instagram.
Kate posed in a baby blue dress with fluffy skirt, decorated with ruffles, asymmetric neckline, off the shoulders. She complements the image of black sandals with heels, and her hair gathered into a beautiful hairstyle. In the hands of the media personality holding a silver disco ball and provocatively smiling on a background of Golden rain.
Signature Osadcha noted that her impressive outfit from the Ukrainian brand Pollardi.
“VI devicesa @golos.dity? Who vbolivaite?” — wrote a leading.
The followers shared their favorites on the project, and left compliments “princesinha” image of Katie.
- Of course, this is one of my favorite programs on our TV! I have a wild delight, joy, tears and happiness for what talented kids grow up in our country
- Obov’yazkovo marvel. Talanova children of Ukraine!
- Like a Princess
- Katyusha! I love you
- Watching with great pleasure!!! The children are all very talented!!! Super show!!!
- Beliaev so that the tears don’t dry, I discovered Jiji, but in General all of these strengths
- Look …the sea of positive emotions and pride …what talented children!!!
- The voice of the children of marvel always .Neimovirna
- Shiny crying now seeing Your photo