Katya Osadchaya admired figure in a swimsuit (photo)
Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, miliusa picture with his son Ivan at the beach in Odessa, has pleased fans new and bright photo. She enjoys the rest and publishes in Instagram photos. One of them, she, in sunglasses and a stylish black swimsuit with white trim, out of the sea.
Also, Kate and her husband Yuri Gorbunov attend events within Odessa film festival — appear at shows and social events, meeting with friends.
“Maybe it’s good that the elections in the summer. The sea and the warmth of the PANOPTICON save us from what is happening around. Everyone can see that this time the power gnaw as ever. Already choose someone and do something. Meanwhile, behind already half of the summer” — written by Kate, under photo.
Subscribers appreciated the slender athletic figure and leading showered her with compliments in the comments. “Swimsuit super!”, “Babe you Kate, “they write under the photo.
