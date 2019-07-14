Katya Osadchaya admired network pics and son
July 14, 2019
TV presenter Katya Osadchaya showed how resting with the son of the sea in Odessa. Mother and son visited the beach “Langeron” and made the water bubble show. The family immediately turned out to be the center of attention.
“Mom is the best animator“—agree Osadchaya subscribers in Instagram.
We will remind, Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov raising two year-old son Ivan. Gorbunov for it was voted “Dad of the year” among celebrities. Pictures of son pair publishes rarely, and in all the pictures the boy’s face remains hidden.
