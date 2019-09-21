Katya Osadchaya admired the natural beauty
Presenter Katya Osadchaya went with a toddler on a car trip.
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya often pleases fans in Instagram new publications. This time, Katya Osadchaya has amused fans with a new photo of her grown-up son Ivan. The presenter showed how they kid having fun while dad’s not home — Yuriy Gorbunov left for a business trip.
In the picture she is depicted behind the wheel of a car, the child sits on her lap. Kate posed in a simple red t-shirt and without a gram of makeup, and her hair gathered in a ponytail. The person of the son leading still not shows the boy sitting sideways to the camera.
In addition, the celebrity put in Storis quivering selfie with a young son Ivan posing in the driver’s seat of a new Jaguar. So, the artist sat the baby on his lap and gave him a steer, however, the car didn’t make.