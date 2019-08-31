Katya Osadchaya admired the natural beauty
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov inseparable at work, at home and on vacation. Couple tenderly and gently supports each other and does not hesitate to demonstrirovat feelings in public, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
For example, she recently congratulated tenderly beloved man happy birthday. In addition, Yuri is a professional actor and plays in theater and film, and his wife, by the way, in the past successful model, trying not propusti the theatre with her husband. So, Kate came to one of Kyiv Tatra mountains to support her husband and his colleagues as well enjoy the spectacle on stage.
On the page on Intagram Yuri published a picture with his wife and star colleagues – Lily rebryk, Olga Sumy and her husband, actor Vitaly Borysko. By the way, the did Kate, which can be seen in the foreground. The media personality looked most natural, and her face had no makeup.
“I grali scan Chekhov on theatre im.Ivana Franka! Thanks, Chudova publi!” — signed group photo inspired and happy Yuri.
Fans rushed to share impressions from seen on the scene, but also could not resist the comments about the showman and his wife.