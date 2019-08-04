Katya Osadchaya admired the slender figure in bikini
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya, who recently, together with her husband Yury Gorbunov went on a trip to Amsterdam, once again showed another photo with the rest, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Leading actively the sun publishes photos of vacation at the sea, however, where resting star spouses — not reported.
So, on the page in Instagram Osadchaya posted the photo, lit up a steel press and a slim figure.
In the photo the star appeared in a bright blue bathing suit against the sea coast.
“Relax, a little sunbathing, swimming and a little there,” wrote your schedule of holiday star.
Fans of the TV presenter was delighted with her slender figure and hurried to leave for the stars laudatory comments.
“What do you eat to have such a shape?”, “The figure is really very beautiful”, “is not about you, Katya. Beautiful forms,” wrote nick in Instagram.
By the way, in the comments Katya Osadchaya has opened the secret of his slim figure.
“I eat a little bit of everything. Almost do not eat bread, rolls. In summer it is easier, you can eat fruits, but only up to 15 hours,” shared with subscribers of the celebrity.