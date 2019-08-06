Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov touched by a web of Sunny photos from Turkey
The couple went to the sea.
Star wife Catherine Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov, who until recently enjoyed the scenery of Amsterdam, now rest in Turkey.
So, on the pages in Instagram celebrity actively share with their fans pictures from vacation, which demonstrate how to spend time together.
For example Catherine has published several solar shots with terrace near the sea. To them she is posing in stylish long white sundress, straw hat and sunglasses.
“Stop a moment…. “—thoughtfully signed photo Osadchaya.
Gorbunov, in turn, also showed how relaxed. On one of the published pictures, he lies in a hammock in the middle of a colorful landscape.
And on the other demonstrates a pose from yoga by the sea.
Fans of the couple also did not remain indifferent to the bright photos of the spouses.
“Enjoy each moment! And don’t think much is left! Love you! Happiness and love to You too!” “You have almost the same shoes. The unity of all”, “Sundress just super,” wrote in the comments of the members of the pair.