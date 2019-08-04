Katya Osadchaya and Yury Gorbunov has shared cute photos from vacation
Katya Osadchaya continues to share with the followers on Instagram the most interesting shots of the wonderful vacation that she spends together with her husband Yury Gorbunov. The resting place of the star keeps a secret.
In Instagram Stories presenter showed a selfie with George. They look very cute.
Pleased with Katia and with the photos in swimsuit. She posed in a blue bikini on the beach. Leading in good physical shape.
